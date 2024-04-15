Stock market crash today: Why is India stock market down today? Explained with 5 reasons
Stock market today: The Indian indices witnessed sharp selling pressure in early morning deals after escalation in the Israel-Iran war, say experts
Stock market crash today: On account of the Israel-Iran war escalating tension in the Middle-East region, rising US dollar rates and the US Treasury yield, FIIs' selling, etc., the Indian stock market extended its selling pattern for the second straight session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index opened lower at 22,339 level and went on to touch an intraday low of 22,264 mark, losing over 1 percent within a few minutes of the opening bell. The BSE Sensex lost over 800 points and hit an intraday low of 73,727 mark during the early morning session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started