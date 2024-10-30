Why is Indian stock market down today? Explained

Stock market today: After witnessing a relief rally on strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market came under sell-off pressure during early morning deals on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index opened lower at 24,371 and touched an intraday low of 24,337 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. The BSE Sensex opened with a downside gap at 80,237 and touched an intraday low of 79,981. However, the 30-stock index son gathered upside momentum and regained the psychological 80,000 mark. The Nifty Bank index opened lower at 51,988 and touched an intraday low of 51,814 immediately after the Opening Bell.

According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market still faces challenges like potential global instability, a hotly contested US election, interest-rate decisions in the US and Europe, the threat of a wider Middle East conflict, domestic economic pressures, and weak quarterly earnings at home. Such factors are expected to haunt the bulls whenever there is some upside movement. They said the Indian indices like Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty, etc., are still at premium valuations despite the recent route.

Why is Indian share market falling today? On reasons that are dragging the Indian stock market today, Ajay Garg, Director and CEO at SMC Global Securities, said, “The stock market’s inherent unpredictability was demonstrated during Samvat 2080, and as we enter Samvat 2081, a cautious outlook remains crucial. Several challenges could weigh on the Indian stock market, such as potential global instability, hotly contested US election, interest-rate decisions in the US and Europe, the threat of a wider Middle East conflict, domestic economic pressures and weak quarterly earnings at home."

The SMC Global Securities expert said such factors may heighten market volatility and dampen sentiment. However, it's important to consider India's strong long-term growth prospects.”

‘Sell India Buy China’ narrative Pointing towards the ‘Sell India Buy China’ narrative in the market, Ajay Garg of SMC Global Securities, said, "Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been steadily divesting from the Indian stock market, driven by a confluence of domestic and global factors. October witnessed a record-breaking outflow, surpassing even the peak of the March 2020 market crash. The "sell India, buy China" narrative has been amplified by Beijing's recent policy initiatives to revitalise its domestic economy. These measures, particularly the more-than-expected monetary easing, have ignited a significant rally in the Chinese stock market, attracting substantial investor interest."

Uncertainty due to US Presidential Elections Pointing towards the fast-approaching US Presidential Elections 2024, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmi Shree Investment and Securities, said, “Due to the closely fought US Presidential Polls, big uncertainty is prevailing in the global merchandise. This is also why the Indian stock market could not sustain itself at higher levels after the two days of relief rally. However, this dip should not be taken seriously until the Nifty 50 index exceeds the 24,000 mark.”

Anshul Jain said that the 50-stock index breaching below the 24,000 mark might trigger fresh selling pressure in the Indian stock market, whereas a decisive breakout above 24,700 could trigger a fresh bull trend for Dalal Street investors.

Is the Indian stock market overvalued? On whether the Indian stock market is still overvalued despite recent correction, the SMC Global Securities expert said, “The Indian market, especially the Nifty 50 and Sensex, has traditionally traded at premium valuations compared to other emerging markets. While recent all-time highs may point to some overvaluation, the market's appeal remains strong due to healthy order books and ongoing capacity expansion. However, global economic uncertainties, rising inflation, interest-rate decisions in the US & Europe, the threat of a wider Middle East conflict and the risk of foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows could weigh on the market if earnings growth falls short.”

