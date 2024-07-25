Why is Indian stock market falling? — explained with five reasons

  • Stock market news: In the last five sessions, the BSE Sensex has fallen 1,866 points whereas Bank Nifty has dipped 2,060 points

Asit Manohar
Updated25 Jul 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock market news: Experts believe the primary reasons for the falling Indian stock market are the disappointing budget in 2024, below-par Q1 results in 2024, weak global cues, a fall in the purchasing power capacity of premium buyers, and trend reversal by the anchor market.
Stock market news: Experts believe the primary reasons for the falling Indian stock market are the disappointing budget in 2024, below-par Q1 results in 2024, weak global cues, a fall in the purchasing power capacity of premium buyers, and trend reversal by the anchor market.

Stock market news: The Indian stock market has fallen for five straight sessions. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index today made an intraday low of 24,210 and lost 590 points in this period. Today, the BSE Sensex made an intraday low of 79,477 and lost 1,866 points in these five sessions. Today, the Bank Nifty index made an intraday low of 50,559 and lost around 2,060 points in these five sessions.

Why is Indian stock market falling?

According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market has been under pressure for the last five sessions as global trends are trading weak. They said that Dalal Street had high expectations from the Union Budget 2024. Still, the Modi 3.0 Government's first budget was just an extension of the interim budget, and there was nothing to cheer the Indian stock market, which was trading at a record high. Apart from this, below-par Q1 results in 2024, FIIs and DIIs selling, and weak global market sentiments are some other reasons that are dragging the Indian stock market these days.

Top 5 reasons for the Indian stock market's fall

1] Budget 2024: "There was no surprise in the Budget 2024 as it was a mere extension of the interim budget presented in February. The market was expecting some major announcements that would have boosted the CAPEX expansion plans of the corporate sector. So, the budget is expected to put the companies' earnings under pressure in the entire FY25. This selling in the Indian share market can be attributed to this shortfall in the Indian stock market," said Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities.

2] Q1 results 2024: "The market is discounting the Union Budget 2024, and the focus is now shifting to the trajectory of corporate earnings growth, which has remained marginally below our expectations so far in 1QFY25," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

3] Weak global market trends: "After weak Quarterly numbers from US tech giants Tesla and Alphabet, the US stock market witnessed strong selling pressure, which has trickled down in other global bourses. Asian and European markets are also under pressure due to Gernamy's manufacturing woes. So, weak global cues are also a reason for the fall in the Indian stock market," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

4] Trend reversal by anchors: "To date, DIIs were the anchors of the Indian stock market, but they are also on the selling side these days. So, both FIIs and DIIs are selling their position, which is also a reason for the slide in the Indian stock market," said Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities.

5] Lowering demand of premium buyers: "In FY24, we witnessed a rise in premium care and other luxury item sales, but those sales have also decreased in the first quarter of the current fiscal. This means the premium class's purchasing power capacity has decreased after showing some signs of recovery," said Saurabh Jain.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 12:05 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWhy is Indian stock market falling? — explained with five reasons

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.90
01:00 PM | 25 JUL 2024
0.75 (0.25%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

324.25
01:00 PM | 25 JUL 2024
9.25 (2.94%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.85
01:00 PM | 25 JUL 2024
6.1 (3.61%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

141.35
01:00 PM | 25 JUL 2024
4.6 (3.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Oil India

586.55
12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
43.6 (8.03%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,497.05
12:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
315.55 (7.55%)

Jyothy Labs

541.35
12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
33.4 (6.58%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

737.95
12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
41.65 (5.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue