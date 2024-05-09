Why is Indian stock market falling for five straight sessions? — explained with 5 crucial reasons
The Indian stocks are in an overbought condition, and hence, premature profit booking has been triggered on Dalal Street when the Lok Sabha elections are midway, say experts
Stock market today: The Indian stock market continues to remain under the sell-off heat for the fifth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index opened lower in the early morning session and touched an intraday low of 22,184, logging more than 450 points in the last five sessions. The BSE Sensex opened lower and hit an intraday low of 72,891, recording over 1700 points loss in five days. The Nifty Bank index has been under selling pressure for the last seven straight sessions, losing 1600 points. According to the astute observations of our esteemed stock market experts, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, FIIs' selling, bounce back in the US dollar rates, hawkish US Fed fueling treasury yields, unimpressive Q4 results 2024 season and rising India VIX Index are some of the primary reasons that have been dragging the Indian stock market downwards.
