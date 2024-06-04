Why is Indian stock market falling today? — explained
Stock market today: India VIX Index today touched a new 52-week high of 26.32
Stock market today: After a stellar rally on Monday, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling in early morning deals on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index lost around 700 points and touched an intraday low of 22,566, whereas the BSE Sensex lost over 2000 points and touched an intraday low of 74,234. Likewise, the Bank Nifty index lost over 1500 points and touched an intraday low of 49,409. The market has turned red as the Lok Sabha Elections, a significant political event in India, are not in sync with the Exit Polls. They said that early trends of the Lok Sabha Election results are disappointing for the stock market investors and this fall in the Indian stock market is mainly due to this surprising Lok Sabha Election results.
