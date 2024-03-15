Why is Indian stock market falling today — explained with 5 reasons
Stock market today: Experts believe that selling in the broad market, weak global cues, selling by FIIs, upcoming US Fed meeting, and rising crude oil prices are the major reasons that have dragged the Indian share market
Stock market today: After a pullback rally on Thursday, the Indian stock market is once again under sell-off pressure during Friday deals. The broad market is again under pressure as the small-cap index is down around one percent whereas the mid-cap index has fallen over 1.40 percent. Among key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index is down 200 points while the BSE Sensex has fallen to the tune of 500 points. The Bank Nifty index has corrected around 0.75 percent or around 350 points during the intraday session. According to stock market experts, selling in the broad market, weak global cues, selling by FIIs, upcoming US Fed meeting, and rising crude oil prices are one of the major reasons that have dragged the Indian share market.
