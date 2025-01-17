Stock market crash: After rising for three straight sessions, the Indian stock market came under huge sell-off pressure on Friday. The Nifty 50 index opened downside at 23,277 and touched an intraday low of 23,102, losing over 200 points within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. The BSE Sensex had a gap-up opening at 77,069. However, the 30-stock index came under selling pressure and touched an intraday low of 76,263, recording an intraday loss of over 750 points against the previous close of 77,042. The Nifty Bank index is around 775 points or around 1.60 per cent lower from its previous close of 49,278.

Why is Indian stock market falling today? According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is falling due to the economic uncertainty surrounding the US economy ahead of Donald Trump's second innings. FIIs' selling, rising US bond yield, and investors' cautious approach amid Q3 earnings are some of the major reasons that are dragging Dalal Street.

1] Economic uncertainty: "A second Trump administration could significantly reshape Asia’s economic landscape, particularly through its trade policies and protectionism. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, which rely heavily on US trade, could face challenges as the US prioritises American interests with tariffs and trade agreements. Trump's "decoupling" from China could lead to shifts in production and sourcing strategies, with Southeast Asia—especially Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand—potentially benefiting from increased foreign investment as companies diversify their supply chains," said Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead at VT Markets.

2] Cautious approach amid Q3 results season: “Investors are becoming cautious after the weak Infosys results and selling pressure in the banking space, despite the market estimating good Q3 numbers from the Indian banking space,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

3] Soaring US dollar, bond yield: “As the US dollar continues to remain strong, US bond yield is also rising. This has triggered money swapping from equities and other assets to the currency and bond market in the US. This is also a reason for weakness in the Indian equity market,” said Anshul Jain.

4] FIIs' selling: “Due to attractive prospects in the bond and currency market in the US, FIIs are continuously selling in the Indian markets. On the other hand, DIIs are not coming forward as they are waiting for the Union Budget 2025. This is also a reason for the continuous fall in the Indian stock market,” said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities.

5] US Fed rate cut: “The market is selling due to the uncertainty around the US Fed rate cut. As the US Fed has signalled, it is not I hurry to cut down interest rates until inflation concerns are around. The US core inflation unexpectedly slowed, while headline consumer prices showed no significant upside surprises. So, there is uncertainty about the US Fed rate cut, which is also not allowing the DIIs to counter FIIs' selling,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.