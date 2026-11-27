Stock market crash today: After rising for the last two sessions, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market came under selling pressure on Friday. The Nifty 50 today opened lower at 25,839 and touched an intraday low of 25,666, whereas the 30-stock index BSE Sensex today opened lower at 84,093 and touched an intraday low of 83,547. The Bank Nifty index also witnessed selling pressure, touching an intraday low of 63,161.

By 12:55 PM, Sensex is down by over 600 points, the Nifty 50 index is down by near 200 points, whereas the Bank Nifty index is down 225 points at 63,310.

According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is under selling pressure due to three major reasons: weakness in the Indian Rupee, renewed inflation fear, and US Fed rate hike buzz. However, the long weekend due to the Thanksgiving celebrations in the US stock market is also a reason for people squaring off their positions before the long weekend. Trump's tariffs and delay in the India-US trade deal is also a reason for the Indian indices retracing from the higher levels.

Why is Indian stock market falling today? | Top 3 reasons Highlighting the reasons for sharp selling in the Indian stock market, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “The Indian Rupee has descended on Friday to the tune of 92.65 levels, which might have paused the FIIs' buying, as INR-USD convertibility may weigh on their returns. Apart from this renewed fear of inflation after the US CPI data and soaring crude oil price to around $85 per barrel on Friday, and buzz for the US Fed rate hike are some other reasons.”

“Investors remain focused on the lack of clarity surrounding the India-US trade agreement, with concerns over US tariffs continuing to weigh on sentiment. Export-oriented sectors, particularly IT, remain vulnerable to uncertainty over the outlook for bilateral trade and global demand,” said Ponmudi R, CEO

at Enrich Money.

1] INR vs USD: Due to the fall in the Indian Rupee, FIIs are expected to wait for the recovery in the Indian Rupee against the USD, as it would make the rupee-dollar conversion in their favour, leading to higher returns with less stock movement. So, weakness in the Indian Rupee is expected to weigh on FPI inflows on Dalal Street.

Avinash Gorakshkar said that long weekend in the US stock market due to the Thanksgiving celebrations could also be a reason for FIIs not leaving any position open for a longer period.

2] Renewed fear of inflation: “After the US CPI data, the US inflation remains a major concern and crue oil prices today hitting $85/bbl has further fueled the inflation fears.

"Soaring crude oil prices are the major reason for selling pressure in the Indian stock market, as it is already at the elevated levels after strong buying on Wednesday and Thursday. Higher inflation is expected to squeeze margins and net profit of the companies, leading to weaker quarterly earnings for the listed companies,” said Anuj Gupta.

3] US Fed rate hike buzz: Inflation fear is expected to put pressure on the US Federal Reserves to raise interest rate and squeeze the liquidity flow in the market. So, higher interest rates are fueling the US bonds, and money is expected to shift from equities to the bond markets.

“Sharp rallies near record highs often trigger profit-taking—especially in heavyweight banking stocks—while elevated US bond yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy pressure valuations,” Anuj Gupta added.

Outlook for the Nifty 50 today Speaking on the technical outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Ponmudi R said, “The 50-stock index continues to face resistance around the psychological 26,000 level, and a sustained breakout above this hurdle will be essential to strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for further upside. On the downside, sustaining above 25,800 remains crucial to maintain near-term stability, followed by the next key support at 25,600.”

The Enrich Money expert said that the RSI remains near 70, indicating elevated bullish momentum, althoughintermittent profit-booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out. The near-term outlook remains cautiously positive, with a decisive move above 26,000 required to confirm further upside.

Outlook for Sensex today Speaking on the outlook for Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said, “The 30-stock index has broken below the strong support placed at 84,000 and the index is sustaining below 84,000. We could see a quick intraday dip towards 83,500-83,300.”

Outlook for Bank Nifty today On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Ponmudi R said the key index continues to hold above the crucial 63,200–63,000 support zone. A decisive breakdown below this range could trigger further profit-booking, potentially dragging the index towards 62,600–62,400. On the upside, 64,000 remains the immediate and crucial resistance level. A sustained breakout above this zone could strengthen the recovery momentum and extend the upside towards 64,500, followed by the psychological 65,000 mark. The near-term bias remains cautiously positive as long as the index sustains above the immediate support zone.