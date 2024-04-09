Why is Indian stock market flirting with record highs? — explained with 5 reasons
Stock market today: All three frontline indices climbed to a new peak whereas the mid-cap index hit a new peak for the second day in a row
Stock market today: Extending its rally for yet another session, the Indian stock market bulls continue to outshine bears during Tuesday morning deals. All three frontline indices climbed to a new peak. According to stock market experts, today's rally is participatory as in the broad market, the small-cap index continues to approach its existing lifetime high while the mid-cap index hit a new high of 41,172 mark. Among key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index hit a new high of 22,768 level, the BSE Sensex touched a new lifetime high of 75,124 mark while the Bank Nifty today climbed to a new record high of 48,940 level.
