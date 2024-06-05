Why is Indian stock market rising after TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's statement?
Stock market today: After a tepid opening on Wednesday, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying that pulled frontline indices up to 2%
Stock market today: After a tepid opening in the Opening Bell, the Indian stock market witnessed strong bulls' support after TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu vowed his party's commitment to the NDA post-Lok Sabha Election results. The TDP leader said that 'TDP is firmly with the NDA.'
