Why is Indian stock market rising for six straight sessions? Explained with five crucial reasons

Stock market today: After rising on all trade sessions last week, the key benchmark indices opened upside during the early morning deals on Monday. Among the key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index opened upside at 23,515 and touched an intraday high of 23,519 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the 50-stock index registered 1,122 points or 5% rise in the last six straight sessions.

Likewise, the BSE Sensex today opened upside at 77,456 and touched an intraday high of 77,498 within a few minutes of the market opening. While climbing to this intraday high, the 30-stock index logged 3,670 points or around 5% rise in the last six trading sessions.

Banking stocks witnessed strong buying in the Opening Bell on Monday. The Bank Nifty index today opened with an upside gap at 50,982 and touched an intraday high of 51,153 during the early morning session. While hitting this intraday high, Bank Nifty today registered 3,093 points or 6.45% rise in the last six trading sessions. However, broad markets have outperformed the key benchmark indices by a huge margin. The BSE Small-cap index has risen over 9.60% in the last six trade sessions, while the Mid-cap index registered over 8.30%.

Why is the Indian stock market rising today? On why the Indian share market is rising today, stock market experts said that RBI rate cut buzz after the US Fed meeting last week, both DIIs and FIIs are on the shopping spree, Morgan Stanley's strong outlook for the Indian economy and inflation, are some of the major reasons that are fueling the Indian stock market for the last six straight sessions. They said India's real Gross Domestic Product or GDP growth slowed to 5.4% in the July–September 2024 quarter before rebounding to 6.2% from October to December 2024. This has triggered better Q4 results in 2025 on a sequential basis.

Stock market today: Top 5 reasons for rise in Nifty 50, Sensex When asked about the top five crucial reasons fueling the Indian stock market today, stock market experts listed the following five reasons: buzz about the RBI rate cut, better Q4 results 2025, stable Indian rupee, DIIs and FIIs in stock shopping mood, and stable Indian inflation outlook. They said that the uptrend on Dalal Street may continue this week with some profit-booking triggers as most Indian stocks are available at attractive valuations.

1] Better Q4 results 2025: Highlighting the better Q4 results 2025 trigger, Avinash Gorakhkar, Head of Research of Profitmart Securities, said, “Signs of economic recovery are now visible as Fitch Ratings expects a pickup in capital spending over the next two financial years — FY26 and FY27. He said India's real Gross Domestic Product or GDP growth slowed to 5.4% in the July–September 2024 quarter before rebounding to 6.2% from October to December 2024. Hence, the market estimates better Q4 results in 2025 sequentially.”

2] Buzz about RBI rate cut: Pointing towards the buzz about the RBI rate cut after the US Fed meeting last week, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said, “In the guidance after last week's US Fed meeting, the market is expecting a rate cut in the upcoming RBI policy meeting in April 2025. As the possible RBI rate cut would ensure more liquidity in the market, Dalal Street investors are discounting on this through the strong buying.”

Highlighting the outcome of Morgan Stanley's report published last week, Gorakshkar said that India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation is expected to average 4% in FY26, paving the way for a cumulative 75 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)—an upward revision from the previously estimated 50 bps easing cycle.

3] Abundance of stocks at attractive valuations: Due to the availability of quality stocks at attractive valuations, both DIIs and FIIs have initiated bottom fishing. Barring a few sessions in March 2025, DIIs continuously buy in the cash segment. By the end of the Friday session last week, DIIs had bought shares worth ₹30,788.19 crore in the cash segment, while FIIs remained net sellers by selling Indian shares worth ₹15,412.13 crore. However, FIIs also started buying last week, as they bought Dalal Street-listed shares worth ₹5,819.12 crore cash last week.

"We expect this upward momentum to continue on the back of the foreign institutional investors' return to the Indian market amid attractive valuations and signs of economic recovery," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal.

4] Strong outlook for the Indian economy: According to the Morgan Stanley report published last Thursday, the Indian economy will be the third-largest in the world by 2028. The global brokerage has projected the Indian economy to grow from $3.5 trillion to $4.7 trillion in 2026, making it the fourth largest in the world behind the US, China, and Germany. Morgan Stanley has predicted that the Indian economy will trump the German economy by 2028 and become the third-largest economy in the world.

The Morgan Stanley report says lower trailing inflation, primarily due to easing food prices, has created space for additional rate cuts. The global brokerage firm expects India's CPI inflation to average 4% in FY26, compared to its earlier forecast of 4.3%. For the January to March 2025 quarter, the Morgan Stanley report now projects CPI inflation to average 4%, down from its prior estimate of 4.5%. The brokerage added that since the RBI targets headline CPI within a 2-6% range, the current trend provides ample room for further easing.

5] Stable Indian National Rupee (INR): “Due to the stable Indian rupee, foreign investment, both portfolio and institutional, are expected to pick up. The recent trend reversal in the FIIs can be attributed to the Indian rupee gaining strength. So, the current rally in the Indian stock market post-series of RBI measures, including a 25 bps rate cut, is why FIIs turn towards Indian stocks,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.