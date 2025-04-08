Why is Indian stock market rising today? Explained with five crucial reasons

Stock market today: After witnessing a ‘Black Monday’, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index today opened upside at 22,446 and touched an intraday high of 22,577 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, recording an intraday gain of 1.88%. The BSE Sensex opened upside at 74,013 and touched an intraday high of 74,421 within a few minutes of the early morning deals, registering an intraday gain of 1.75%. Today, Bank Nifty had a gap-up opening at 50,388, and the frontline banking index touched an intraday high of 50,793, logging a 1.87% rise against Monday's close.

According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is rallying after Donald Trump's claim that countries are ready to negotiate on tariffs, which may ease trade war tensions. Short covering by traders can also be a reason for the sharp upside in the Indian stock market. Strong global markets, the buzz around the RBI rate cut, and better Q4 results 2025 are some other reasons that are fueling the Indian stock market today.

Why is the Indian share market rising today? On why is the Indian stock market rising today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “Yesterday, the US President Donald Trump said that a good number of countries (including Vietnam) are more than eager to negotiate on tariff, which has eased the trade war tension. However, short covering by those who had short positions can also be a reason for rising stock markets across the world. Today, the Japanese Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng opened with a big upside gap, which triggered a trend reversal in the global markets' bias.”

The Profitmart Securities expert added, “The RBI policy meeting is underway, and the market is expecting a 25 bps rate cut announcement as the Indian central bank is expected to counter the challenges on the liquidity front to contain the potential inflation threat on Trumnp's tariffs.”

Stock market today: Top 5 reasons for D-street rally 1] Ease in trade war tension: “The US President Donald Trump has claimed that many countries are more than eager to negotiate on tariffs imposed by the US administration on them. This means the trade war fear has eased and the reciprocal tariff has shifted towards trade negotiations,” said Avinash Gorakshkar.