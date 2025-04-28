Sensex jumps 800 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,200; why is Indian stock market rising today? EXPLAINED with 5 key reasons

Indian stock market witnessed healthy gains in morning trade on Monday, April 28, with benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- rising nearly 1 per cent each amid largely positive global cues. The Sensex jumped over 850 points, or 1 per cent to the level of 80,073 during the session, while the Nifty 50 rose nearly 250 points, or 1 per cent, to reclaim the level of 24,283.

Around 10:45 AM, the Sensex was 749 points, or 0.95 per cent, up at 79,962, while the Nifty 50 was 206 points, or 0.86 per cent, up at 24,245.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also climbed up by a per cent during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹425 lakh crore from about ₹422 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹3 lakh crore in a day.

Why is the Indian stock market rising today? Experts highlight the following five key reasons behind the rise in the Indian stock market:

1. India's restraint after Pahalgam terror attack Even though there is much uncertainty about how the situation between India and Pakistan will unfold in the coming days, experts point out that the market is taking note of the fact that India has so far dealt with the situation diplomatically and strategically, avoiding a hyper-aggressive, retaliatory, war-like response.

The global community has almost unanimously condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and vowed support to fight against terrorism.

The US State Department announced on Sunday that Washington was in touch with both India and Pakistan, urging them to work toward a “responsible solution” as tensions escalated between the two nations following a recent Islamist militant attack in Kashmir, Reuters reported.

"The heightened uncertainty relating to Indo-Pak tensions will weigh on the markets. It is very difficult to judge how much the market has discounted. Going by the market's resilience, it can be said that the market has not discounted a scenario of the tensions culminating in a war between the two countries," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

2. Easing trade war jitters The US and China are reportedly engaged in active negotiations to reach a favourable trade deal.

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump has said the US administration was talking to China for a favourable trade deal.

Trump, however, said he would not consider reducing tariffs on China without a major concession.

3. Buying by FPIS Foreign portfolio investors (FPIS) have been buying Indian equities since April 15, boosting market sentiment. They have been buying Indian stocks amid growing concerns over the US economic slowdown, which has weighed on the US dollar, stocks, and bonds.

"The major factor contributing to the resilience of the market is the sustained buying by FIIS (foreign institutional investors), which has amounted to ₹32,465 crores in the last eight days. FIIS have become a sustained buyer in a dramatic reversal of its sustained selling strategy. This, in turn, is due to the relative underperformance of US stocks, US bonds and the dollar. In an environment of a weakening US economy and a depreciating dollar, FIIS may continue to buy, providing support to the market," said Vijayakumar.

