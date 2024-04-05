Why is IREDA share price skyrocketing this week? — explained
IREDA share price has been in an uptrend after the announcement of strong business performance on Monday this week
IREDA share price: Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Limited have been in an uptrend for the last one week. The PSU stock hit the upper circuit on three out of the last five straight sessions. IREDA share price hit the upper circuit on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week while on the following session i.e. on Thursday, the PSU stock managed to end higher.
