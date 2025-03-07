Why is IRFC share price skyrocketing? EXPLAINED

IRFC share price: Shares of the railway PSU Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) have been on an uptrend for the last four straight sessions. IRFC share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹120.99 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹123.75 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging an intraday gain of around 2.50 per cent. However, in the last four straight sessions, IRFC share price has registered over 11 per cent, rising from ₹111.13 apiece to ₹123.75 apiece on the NSE.

Advertisement

According to stock market experts, the IRFC share price rally can be attributed to the Government of India's move to grant the company grand Navratna status. They said that the GoI move will make its corporate moves a little faster as it won't require approval from the GoI for certain projects after the Navratna status grant. They said that the IRFC share price has made a strong base at ₹115 apiece and may soon touch ₹140 per share.

IRFC news Speaking on the reason for IRFC share price rally, Ansul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “IRFC share price is rising after the GOI's grant of Navratna company status. After this move, the company's corporate function will become smoother as it won't require the government's approval for certain projects from now on.”

Advertisement

The railway PSU informed the Indian exchanges about the grant of Navratna status, saying, “Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), a key financial institution under the Ministry of Railways, has been awarded the prestigious Navratna status by the Government of India. This recognition marks a significant milestone in IRFC’s journey as one of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) supporting India’s railway infrastructure.”

IRFC share price target Expecting more upside in IRFC shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “IRFC share price has crucial support placed at ₹115 apiece. IRFC shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹115 for the short-term target of ₹140. Fresh investors can initiate fresh buying in the scrip for ₹140 target maintaining stop loss at ₹140.”

Advertisement