Why is market down today: Sensex, Nifty fall in Monday trade - Top 3 factors behind plunge

Domestic benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex opened lower on Monday, 28 September, as investors remained cautious after the benchmarks recorded their longest weekly losing streak since 2020. Rising crude oil prices amid a stalemate in US-Iran peace talks added to the pressure.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.33% to 23,064.90, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.22% to 73,734.83 at 9:15 AM IST. However, selling intensified thereafter, with both indices falling more than 1% around 9:45 AM. The Nifty 50 also slipped below the 22,900 level for the first time since 7 April.
US President Donald Trump said he had rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the fighting. Iran, meanwhile, maintained on Sunday that diplomacy was the only way to resolve its conflict with the US and Israel.
Market weakness was broad-based, with 14 of the 16 major sectors trading lower. The broader small-cap and mid-cap indices also declined around 0.2% each.
Brent crude futures climbed 2% to around $106.50 per barrel, on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian peace proposal aimed at resolving the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, keeping tensions in the Middle East elevated.
Iran had announced a peace proposal at the UN General Assembly the previous week, saying it had been conveyed to the US through Qatari mediators. Trump said on Saturday that he had rejected the proposal. However, in a Sunday interview with Axios, he said he expected US negotiators to hold further talks this week, according to Reuters.
For India, higher crude prices remain a key concern as the country is the world's third-largest crude oil importer. A sustained rise in oil prices could increase the import bill, add to inflationary pressures and weigh on corporate margins.
According to a Reuters report, G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, said that higher oil prices, rising inflation and inadequate liquidity remain major concerns for domestic markets. He added that the short-term outlook for Indian markets remains quite pessimistic.
(more to come)
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