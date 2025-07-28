Why is Mold-Tek Packaging share price rising in bear-hit market? EXPLAINED

Small-cap stock Mold-Tek Packaging's share price is trading higher amid an overall bearish stock market on Monday, 28 July 2025, after the company recorded nearly a 36% jump in its April-June quarter net profits for the 2025-26 fiscal year, according to an exchange filing.

Monday's fall on the Indian stock market marked the third consecutive day on which the benchmark indices closed in the red zone over a delayed India-US trade deal ahead of the US President Donald Trump's 1 August 2025 tariff deadline, relentless foreign capital outflows, and muted Q1 results, which continue to dampen investor risk appetite.

The packaging firm's net profits rose 35.5% to ₹22.39 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared on a year-on-year (YoY) basis with ₹16.52 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, as per the company's statements.

Mold-Tek Packaging's revenue from core operations jumped 22% to ₹240.55 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, compared YoY with ₹196.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

Mold-Tek Packaging Share Price Trend Mold-Tek Packaging's share price jumped 2.30% to ₹757.30 during Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹740.35 in the previous market close. The company announced its first-quarter results during the stock market session on 28 July 2025.

Shares of the packaging company have given stock market investors more than 233% returns in the last five years. However, in the last one-year period, the stock has lost 5.41%.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 14.06% and are currently trading 3.20% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Mold-Tek Packaging stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹841.80 on 1 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹415 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,513.27 crore as of the stock market session on Monday, 28 July 2025.

