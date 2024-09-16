Why is money not credited in the demat account after squaring off position on Friday? Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath explains

  • Stock Market Today: Today is a settlement holiday, and thus, settlements of funds and stocks don't happen. Banks in Maharashtra are closed, but trading on exchanges is open, said Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath in a tweet.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published16 Sep 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Why is money not credited in the demat account after squaring off position on Friday? Zerodha's Nithin Kamath explains

Stock Market Today: Today is a settlement holiday, and thus, settlements of funds and stocks don't happen. This happens when banks in Maharashtra are closed, but trading on exchanges is open, said Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath in a tweet.

The Banks are closed on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Monday.

This explains why is money not credited in the demat account after squaring off position on Friday.

“Most brokers don't allow shares bought on Friday to be sold on Monday because of this”, said Zeodha founder Nikhil Kamath in a tweet.

We at @zerodhaonline are among the few brokers that allow you to sell stocks bought on Friday, highlighted Kamath.

“By the way, due to the settlement holiday, your equity intraday profit credits and F&O credits aren't included in your trading balance or are not available for withdrawal today” said Kamath.

And, Eid-e-Milad is shifted from the 16th to the 18th of September, and the 18th will also now be a settlement holiday. But the 16th continues to be a settlement holiday, added Kamath

The Maharashtra state government has shifted the holiday of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Monday 16, September'2024 to Wednesday 18'th of September'2024. Nevertheless the trading holiday decided earlier on 16th remains a settlement holiday whereas the Wednesday being holiday will again be a settlement Holiday.

Other settlement holidays will be -

Wednesday 02 Oct 2024 on the account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti when settlements will not be done for trades executed earlier day on the NSE , BSE and MCX.

Friday 01 Nov 2024 also will be an settlement holiday on account of Diwali-Laxmi Pujan, when no settlement will be made for trades on the NSE BSE.

November will have another settlement holidays when no settlements will be made on Friday 15 Nov 2024 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti . This will include trade settlements both on the NSE BSE

Wednesday 25 Dec 2024 Christmas will be the last settlement holiday of the year when settlements will not be done for trades executed earlier on the NSE , BSE and MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 01:01 PM IST




    

