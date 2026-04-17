Why is Nifty 50 facing resistance at 24,400 level? Experts list out these triggers

The Indian stock market ended Friday's choppy trade higher amid fag-end buying, with the benchmark Sensex rising above the 78,000 level, and the Nifty 50 scaling the 24,200 mark. The gains in the domestic equity market followed positive global cues amid signs of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Investor risk appetite improved amid reports that Pakistan has begun preparations to host the second round of high-stakes talks between the US and Iran next week, aimed at a landmark peace deal to end the war in West Asia. Moreover, the reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon also bode well for the market.

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Despite the positive undertone, the Nifty 50 continues to face stiff resistance in the 24,400–24,500 zone. The index has repeatedly failed to sustain gains above this level, having touched 24,400 in the previous session before retreating. In Friday’s session, too, it pared early gains after hitting an intraday high of 24,358.25.

Why is Nifty facing resistance at 24,400 level? Technically, the 24,400 level has emerged as a strong resistance zone for Nifty 50 due to multiple confluences.

“This zone earlier acted as a key support and has now turned into a major supply area after role reversal, with derivatives data also indicating heavy call writing at 24,400, highlighting strong institutional resistance,” said Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking.

From a price structure standpoint, he noted that the Nifty 50 index has clearly shifted into a weaker trend after facing rejection near 24,400, where it has started forming a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, along with instances of gap-down openings, indicating sustained selling pressure at higher levels.

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Momentum indicators remain neutral, suggesting lack of strength for a decisive breakout.

“For the upside, a decisive breakout above 24,400 – 24,500 with strong closing and follow-through buying is essential to trigger short covering and fresh longs. If Nifty 50 sustains above 24,500, the next upside targets are seen at 24,800 – 25,000 levels,” said Shah.

Until then, he expects Nifty 50 to remain range-bound between 24,000 and 24,400, with immediate support at 24,000 and a major support placed at 23,724.

Fundamentally, Indian stock market indices have largely remained range-bound, underperforming global peers, in the absence of strong domestic catalysts. The Nifty 50 continues to trade nearly 8% below its 52-week high, even as major global indices have scaled record levels.

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In contrast, US markets have demonstrated resilience, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs, while Japan’s Nikkei hovers near peak levels.

Also Read | Why is the Indian stock market underperforming global peers?

According to Dr. Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital, the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 21 translates into an earnings yield of approximately 5%.

“This combined with estimated growth rates of nearly 9%-10% in terms of revenues and earnings makes it quite an attractive market for Indian investors,” said Gupta.

He added that exposure to high-growth themes such as artificial intelligence (AI), along with US dollar-denominated assets, offers diversification benefits and serves as a hedge against potential rupee depreciation.

Analysts attribute the relative underperformance of Indian equities to limited representation in emerging high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centres, robotics, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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Additionally, macroeconomic vulnerabilities and a moderation in corporate earnings growth have led to sustained foreign institutional outflows, thereby capping further upside in the Nifty 50.