Why is Nifty 50 witnessing series of retracements after touching record highs?
Stocks to buy today: One can buy shares of Tata Power, Adani Power, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel despite Nifty 50 hitting a new high, say experts
Stock market today: Continuing its upward trajectory from Thursday, the Indian stock market experienced a significant rally in early morning trading as the Nifty 50 reached a new milestone of 22,794, surpassing its previous high of 22,783 set earlier this week on Tuesday. This achievement underscores the market's resilience and upward trend. Similarly, the BSE Sensex opened on a positive note, nearing its all-time high of 75,124 with an intraday high of 75,095. The Bank Nifty index also regained momentum, surging over 0.60 percent in morning trading and approaching its current high of 49,974 with an intraday high of 49,607. In the broader markets, the small-cap index rose by 0.30 percent, reaching a new peak of 47,678, while the mid-cap index climbed by around 0.50 percent, hitting a new high of 42,760. However, like on Tuesday this week, profit booking triggered at higher levels, and frontline indices turned red after a few hours of the opening bell.
