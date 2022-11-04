Why is Nifty struggling to break free from the 17,900-18,200 zone?

Explaining the recent rangebound action of Indian markets, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “There are two broad trends, one negative and the other positive, in the market now. The negative trend is the rising interest rates globally. The Fed’s message that the terminal rate in this rate hiking cycle would be higher than expected earlier is a negative for equity markets. Bond yields (10-year US bond yield is at 4.15%) and the dollar index (112.8) are moving up dragging equity markets down. But even in this unfavourable environment FII flows into India are rising. "