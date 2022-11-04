Why is Nifty struggling to break free from the 17,900-18,200 zone?2 min read . 12:57 PM IST
- Stock market update: Analysts expect Nifty to show rangebound action in near term
Indian stocks markets were flat in noon trade today, maintaining the non-directional trend of the last few sessions. Nifty has been in the range of 17,900 to 18,200 over the last five sessions, after posting strong gains last month. Nifty was flat at 18,054 while Sensex struggled at 60,759.
Explaining the recent rangebound action of Indian markets, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “There are two broad trends, one negative and the other positive, in the market now. The negative trend is the rising interest rates globally. The Fed’s message that the terminal rate in this rate hiking cycle would be higher than expected earlier is a negative for equity markets. Bond yields (10-year US bond yield is at 4.15%) and the dollar index (112.8) are moving up dragging equity markets down. But even in this unfavourable environment FII flows into India are rising. "
Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers in the domestic market in the last six days. They purchased net of ₹678 crore worth equities on Thursday, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange.
“FIIs have been buyers in the cash market for the sixth straight trading day. This vote of confidence in India is a clear positive. For the near-term the influence of these negative and positive factors will keep the Nifty in a range with no breakouts or breakdowns. However, individual stocks will witness sharp movements responding to the Q2 results. In the present context of high valuations for growth stocks there is value in certain pockets like PSU banks," he added.
Traders will look ahead to the US payrolls data is due later in the day. If the data paints a robust picture, it will likely reinforce the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook.
Technically, "the current market texture is non directional perhaps traders are waiting for either side breakout. For the bulls now 18150/61100 would be the fresh breakout level and above which the index could rally till 18250-18300/61300-61500. On the flip side, a fresh round of selling is possible only after dismissal of 17950/60500. Below which, the index could slip till 17850-17800/60300-60150," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
On Thursday, Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 while it warned investors that the risk of Britain's longest recession in at least a century means borrowing costs are likely to rise less than they expect.
Coming back to Indian markets, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said: “Nifty is taking a breather after the recent surge and it’s healthy for the overall trend. However, the recent uptick in volatility on the global front especially in the US may trigger erratic swings in between. We expect the Nifty to find support within the 17800-17920 zone. Participants shouldn’t worry much about short-term fluctuation and maintain their focus on utilising the intermediate consolidation phase to gradually accumulate fundamentally sound stocks."
