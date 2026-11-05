Why is OnEMI Tech stock rising today? Kissht parent firm's shares jump 7% after AUM milestone, ₹832 cr fundraise

OnEMI Tech stock rally: Shares of Kissht parent company, OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited, rallied nearly 7.40% during Thursday’s intraday trading session. The massive surge in the fintech stock has come after the company announced that it has crossed ₹10,000 crore asset under management (AUM) milestone.

OnEMI Technology Solutions AUM milestone has come days after the company secured ₹832 crore fundraise.

OnEMI AUM milestone OneEMI Technology Solutions Limited’s assets under management have crossed the ₹10,000 crore milestone, announced the technology-first digital lender in its press release on Wednesday after the stock market trading hours.

Kissht has built the scale as a full-stack digital lending platform, that would help the firm in leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence across the lending lifecycle. The company is on track to expand its credit offerings and access to credit across India, with support of its proprietary AI-led underwriting models, technology-enabled collections infrastructure and expanding network.

“Crossing ₹10,000 crore in AUM is a proud moment for everyone at Kissht, and a significant milestone in our journey. This growth is built on the same principles we started with: disciplined underwriting, robust collections and a scalable, technology-led platform,” stated Ranvir Singh, Chairman, Director & CEO, Kissht.

OnEMI fundraise through preferential issue OnEMI Technology Solutions’ board of directors raised ₹832 crore via issuing equity shares by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. As per the BSE filing, the company had “approved the allotment of 2,64,93,882 equity shares of face value of INR 1/- each, fully paid (“Equity Shares”), on a preferential allotment on a private placement basis.”