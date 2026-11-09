Pearl Global shares hit 52-week high ahead of dividend record date; will the rally continue? Experts' views, target

Shares of Pearl Global Industries Limited rallied nearly 6% to touch its 52-week high levels during Monday’s intraday trading session. The sharp jump in the stock has come days after the textile and apparel company reported a 37.36% annual jump in its net profit for the quarter ended in September, 2026.

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The company has also announced an interim dividend, and its record date is falling in the next two days. Here are all the details to know.

Pearl Global share price outlook The double digit revenue growth of the company was driven by strong realisation and volume growth. Its EBITDA also increased by 41% on an annual basis. Stronger order execution and capacity utilisation with further growth are also expected to support company growth in the coming quarters, according to Motilal Oswal report.

“ We expect PGIL to deliver healthy revenue growth, supported by volume growth and capacity additions, while improving operating leverage and product mix should support margin expansion over the medium term,” read the MOFSL report.



Pearl Global share price target The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the target with a revised target price. Its share price target stood at ₹1,550 per share.

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“We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR1,550, valuing the stock at 18x FY28E EV/EBITDA. Key risks include tariff and US exposure risk, raw material and cost pressures, and project and customer concentration risk.”

Why is Pearl Global share price rising today? Pearl Global Industries Q2 profit surged by 37.36% on an annual basis to ₹125.78 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, from ₹73.31 crore reported in the year ago period. Its net consolidated revenue increased to ₹1,80,153.38 lakh during the quarter under review.

Pearl Global dividend The company’s board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each. The payout will be executed for those who will qualify for the corporate action.

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Pearl Global dividend record date The board has fixed Friday, November 13, as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means, investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action.