Why is Protean eGov Technologies share price skyrocketing in weak markets? EXPLAINED

Protean eGov Technologies share price jumped over 12% on Tuesday after the company received a work order from UIDAI to establish district level Aadhar Kendra. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 12.25% to ₹918.50 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Protean eGov Technologies share price was supported by a spur in trading volumes for the stock. Around 94 lakh equity shares of Protean eGov Technologies changed hands on stock exchanges, significantly higher than its one week average trading volume of 26 lakh shares, and one month average volumes of 9 lakh shares.

Protean eGov Technologies announced the receipt of a work order worth ₹1,160 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for establishing and running district level Aadhaar Seva Kendra in 188 districts across India.

The company will also provide appointment, walk-in based Aadhaar Enrolment, update and other miscellaneous Aadhaar Services at Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

The time period by which the order is to be executed is six years, and the broad consideration is ₹1,160 crore.

Protean eGov Technologies share price rally comes amid steep losses in the broader Indian stock market today. The BSE Sensex traded 0.78% lower below 81,000, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below 24,800 level.

Protean eGov Technologies Share Price Performance Protean eGov Technologies share price has gained 11% in one month and has declined 9% in three months. The smallcap stock has declined 35% in six months, and has dropped 54% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Protean eGov Technologies share price has slipped 56%.

At 11:10 AM, Protean eGov Technologies share price was trading 8.54% higher at ₹888.10 apiece on the BSE.

