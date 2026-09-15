Why is Raymond share price rising today? Stock hits fresh 52-week high, zooms 200% in 6 months

Raymond Limited share price hit a fresh 52-week high during Tuesday’s intraday trading session, following a massive 200% rally over the last six months. The recent uptick has come after the company’s aerospace arm secured fresh multi-programme orders from an Indian aerospace and defence major.

The recent order worth ₹33 crore includes machining, aerospace castings, structural components and complex assemblies. The production is likely to commence progressively across 2026 and 2027, as per the company's recent BSE filing.

Raymond order win Raymond Limited’s aerospace subsidiary secured an order worth ₹33 crore which includes production and supply of more than 300 part numbers (precision-machined, casting and structural) across multiple aircraft applications, with annual volumes exceeding 37,000+ companies.

The recent contract is likely to help the firm in boosting its participation across a wider portion of the aerospace value chain, stated the flagship company of the Raymond Group in its BSE filing.

“The award win reaffirms the strong manufacturing process of Raymond Ltd. that spans across machining, castings, structures and assemblies, rather than at a single stage of the value chain, raises our capture rate per programme and improves the quality of the multi-year backlog we are building against. It also broadens our customer base into India's growing domestic aerospace ecosystem, in a business that has until now been predominantly export-led,” stated Rakesh Tiwary, Group Chief Financial Officer, Raymond Limited.

Raymond share price trend The stock was trading 10.79% higher at ₹1111.45 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹7,299.14 crore at 9:57 am on Tuesday, September 15. The stock had touched its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹1,115.25 per share today. It dipped to 52-week low of ₹320.40 per share on March 30, 2026.