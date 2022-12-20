Why is Sensex down 2,000 points this month?2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 11:00 AM IST
- Global stock markets have been sliding after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key lending rate last week
Indian stock markets fell sharply today in tandem with weak global equities. Sensex was down over 600 points and the benchmark is off about 2,400 points since hitting all-time high of 63,583 on December 1. A surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over loosening strict pandemic restrictions, fears of global recession about tightening of monetary policies by central banks has hit investor sentiment.
