Indian stock markets fell sharply today in tandem with weak global equities. Sensex was down over 600 points and the benchmark is off about 2,400 points since hitting all-time high of 63,583 on December 1. A surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over loosening strict pandemic restrictions, fears of global recession about tightening of monetary policies by central banks has hit investor sentiment.

In further jolt to global financial markets, the Bank of Japan today slightly loosened the shackles on its 10-year yield target, signalling the beginning of the slow unwind of ultra-low interest rates in Japan.

Markets have been sliding after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key lending rate last week and the European Central Bank said more rate hikes are ahead. That fueled investor fears central bankers might be willing to cause a recession to fight inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

Surging COVID-19 infections in China has also led over near-term demand outlook.

“There are growing concerns that COVID related deaths in China are being under reported after China relaxed stringent restrictions under the Zero COVID policy. The threat of new variants looms for the globe as China gets engulfed by a fresh wave of COVID outbreak on reopening. How China reopening plays out is the biggest 'known unknown' in 2023," said IFA Global said in a note.

"The overarching theme impacting global equity markets now is the possibility of a US recession in 2023. While a slowdown in the U.S. economy is a given, opinion is divided on whether the U.S. can manage a soft landing of the economy. Economic data indicate a slowing economy and declining inflation which implies that the Fed is close to pausing on rate hikes. Confirmation of this trend can lead to revival in equity markets. Economic and market indicators suggest that India’s outperformance can continue in 2023 too. Since valuations are on the higher side, a multi-asset allocation strategy would be appropriate for 2023. Besides equity, fixed income assets and gold should be an integral part of the portfolio in 2023," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader Indian stock market benchmark Nifty50 index was down about 1% to 12,234. If Nifty slips below 18,270, the index could slip towards 17,900 levels, say analysts.