Subscribe

Why is Shankara Building Products share price reflecting a 75% crash in value? Explained

Shankara Building Products share price fell 75% due to a technical adjustment after a demerger. The decline does not reflect poor performance, and investors now hold stakes in two companies.

Saloni Goel
Published24 Sep 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Why is Shankara Building Products share price reflecting a 75% crash in value? Explained
Why is Shankara Building Products share price reflecting a 75% crash in value? Explained(Agencies)

Small-cap stock Shankara Building Products (SBPL) witnessed a significant drop in its share price on Wednesday, September 24 — a move that raised concerns among retail investors. Shankara Building Products' share price crashed 75% from its last close of 990.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Advertisement

However, investors need to worry as this fall is not a result of poor financial performance or market sentiment, but a technical adjustment following the demerger.

Shankara Building Products has transferred its trading business to Shankara Buildpro, wherein shareholders of SBPL were allotted one share of SBL for every one share held in the original company. With today being the record date, the adjustment in share price is getting reflected.

Also Read | PSU bank stocks jump up to 4% — SBI, Canara at 52-week high. Here's why

Therefore, the drop in Shankara Building Products' share price is directly linked to the company’s approved Scheme of Arrangement with Shankara Buildpro (SBL) — a newly formed entity.

What explains the 75% fall in Shankara Building Products?

According to the company’s cost apportionment guidance, about 65.81% of the original value is attributed to Shankara Buildpro, and only 34.19% remains with Shankara Building Products.

Advertisement

For instance, if Shankara Building Products' share price was trading at 1,000 before the demerger, it would trade around 341.90 post-demerger, reflecting the retained business. The remaining 658.10 in value is now represented by Shankara Buildpro shares.

Also Read | Eternal shares zoom 24% YTD to fresh highs: Can this breakneck rally continue?

This decline is not a loss, but a notional fall due to the reorganisation of the business. Investors must note that they now hold a stake in two companies, with the combined value of their holdings remaining the same.

Shankara Building Products' share price, however, did decline in trade today. It hit the 5% lower price band of 242.25 as against its adjusted price of 255.

In the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Shankara Building Products reported a 102% rise in net profit to 32 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, even though the figure was lower by 14% on a sequential basis.

Advertisement

Also Read | Canara Bank share price hits 1-year high; surges 19% in September

Meanwhile, revenue from operations jumped 27% YoY to 1,644 crore. On a QoQ basis, revenue was flat.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Shankara Building ProductsSmallcap StocksIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWhy is Shankara Building Products share price reflecting a 75% crash in value? Explained
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks