Why is Som Distilleries stock rising today? Ace investor Prashant Jain-backed liquor share jumps 7% on this key update

Shares of Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited rallied nearly 7% during early hours of Monday’s trading session after the announcement of a major milestone linked to its excise licence renewal. Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an order which rejected Som Distilleries application for renewal of its excise licence, announced the Bhopal-headquartered company in its BSE filing earlier.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government had rejected applications filed by the Som Distilleries Group units seeking renewal of excise licences for 2026-27.

Why is Som Distilleries stock rising today? The recent rally in Som Distilleries stock came after MP HC quashed the state government’s previous order. The MP HC has directed renewal off all the manufacturing licences of the company under applicable provisions ofthe Madhya Pradesh Excise Act within 15 days from the order date.

“Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited ("SDBL" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that the Hon'ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh, vide its judgment dated September 24, 2026, has quashed the order dated June 18, 2026 rejecting the Company's applications for renewal of its excise licences,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Saturday.

Additionally, the MP government has been directed by the High Court to pay ₹1 lakh to Som Distilleries for the legal costs incurred by the company. “The Hon'ble High Court has also awarded costs of ₹1 lakh payable to us by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. The Hon'ble Court has also ordered and preserved the Company's right to pursue damages/losses arising from the period of operational closure before an appropriate forum.”

The order has validated the firm’s stand throughout the period and demonstrates that there was no “compromise” in its “corporate governance, ethical standards and commitment to lawful conduct,” stated the firm in its press release.

Som Distilleries share price trend The stock was trading 7.16% higher at ₹79 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,558.48 crore at 10 am on Monday. Its share price value surged to its intraday high of ₹83.74 per share and an intraday low of ₹78.17 per share. The liquor stock has surged nearly 17.85% in six months.