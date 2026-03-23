Explained: Why is stock market falling today? Sensex crashes 1,700 points, investors lose ₹12 lakh crore

Stock market crash: The Indian stock market resumed its downward trend on Monday (March 23), with the equity benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50— plunging more than 2% each in morning deals.

The Sensex plunged nearly 1,700 points, or 2.25%, to 72,854, while the Nifty 50 plunged 532 points, or 2.30%, to 22,582, during the session. The BSE 150 Midcap and the BSE 250 Smallcap indices crashed 3% each.

Investors lost about ₹12 lakh crore within the first hour of the session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹417 lakh crore from ₹429 lakh crore on Friday.

Why is the Indian stock market falling today? After Friday's decent gains, the domestic stock market is witnessing intense selling pressure. Let's take a look at the five key factors behind the stock market crash today:

1. The intensifying US-Iran war Middle East tensions have been ratcheting up, contrary to expectations of an imminent easing.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's energy infrastructure if the West Asian failed to open up the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Tehran has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will be “completely closed” if the US follows through on threats to target its power plants.

A Reuters report quoted Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir saying that Iran launched two ballistic missiles with a range of 2,500 miles at the U.S.-British ‌military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Track all US-Israel-Iran war live updates here

2. The rupee plummets to a fresh record low According to Bloomberg data, the Indian rupee fell 18 paise to a record low of 93.8925 in early deals on Monday, amid concerns that energy prices could spike further amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Since the beginning of the US-Iran war, the domestic currency has declined by nearly 3% amid rising oil prices.

Rupee's weakness is significantly negative for the stock market, as it can potentially further aggravate foreign capital outflows. Moreover, it raises inflationary pressures, which can lead to higher interest rates and a cascading effect on corporate earnings and the broader economy.

3. The crude shock turns into a major worry With the Middle East war dragging on and intensifying, concerns about its impact on India’s macroeconomic outlook have started to surface. Brent crude has stayed above the $110-per-barrel mark, raising fears that India’s current account deficit may widen and dent its fiscal strength.

As brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services explains, "With 80% energy import dependence, higher crude prices directly impact the growth, current account deficit (CAD), inflation, the rupee, and fiscal balances. The overall macro effect will depend on the pass-through to consumers and government interventions through duties, subsidies, and fuel price controls."

“A $10 per barrel increase in crude could shave 30–40 basis points off GDP growth. While the base case assumes 7.5% growth in FY27 at $70 per barrel, sustained prices above $90 per barrel could push growth below 7%, as energy-intensive sectors face margin pressure and weaker demand,” said Motilal.

4. FPI selloff Amid rising crude oil prices and falling Indian rupee, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold Indian stocks worth over ₹1 lakh crore since the US-Iran-Israel war started.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have taken away ₹1,03,967 crore from the Indian financial markets in March till the 20th.

"The war in West Asia has aggravated the selling by FPIs. The volume and intensity of FPI selling increased in recent days when the conflict escalated. The weakness in global equity markets following the war in West Asia, the steady depreciation of the rupee and concerns surrounding the impact of high crude prices on India’s growth and corporate earnings contributed to the concern of FPIs," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

5. Sharp global selloff Major Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi, crashed by up to 6%, reflecting heightened global market worries over the US-Iran war.

Market participants fear that a prolonged war in West Asia will drive global inflation higher due to rising energy prices, leading to tighter monetary policies and slowing global economic growth.

“Global cues remain decisively weak, reflecting intense risk aversion and panic selling across global equities. This reinforces the negative setup for Indian equities and suggests that volatility will remain elevated throughout the session,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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