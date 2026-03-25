Why is stock market rising? Sensex jumps 1,200 points, investors earn ₹8 lakh crore. 5 key factors explained

The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- extended gains for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, March 25, a day after clocking strong gains of nearly 2% each.

The Sensex jumped nearly 1,200 points, or 1.6%, to an intraday high of 75,230, while the Nifty 50 rose by nearly 400 points, or 1.6%, to the day's high of 23,287. The mid and small-cap indices on the BSE jumped more than 2% each.

Investors' wealth rose by ₹8 lakh crore within minutes as the overall market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE rose to ₹431 lakh crore from about ₹423 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the stock market rising today? Let's take a look at five key factors behind the rally in the stock market:

1. Indication of the Middle East conflict likely to end soon Reports of positive developments between the US and Iran are cheering the market.

US President Donald Trump claimed Washington DC and Tehran have “major points of agreement” and ordered a five-day suspension of US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Israeli media on Monday claimed that the US has set 9 April as a potential date to end the war against Iran.

"Hope is returning to the market with indications of de-escalation in the conflict. Remarks from President Trump and from the Iranian regime indicate that the conflict might end soon. Particularly, the reiteration from Iran that ‘non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz’ is good news that will mitigate India’s energy concerns," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

2. Positive global cues underpin sentiment Positive global cues boosted the overall market sentiment. Almost all major Asian markets were in the green in early trade. Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi jumped up to 3%, while China's Shanghai Composite index climbed by 1% amid reports of peace talks between the US and Iran.

3. Crude oil prices fall below $100 Brent Crude prices crashed by more than 5% to fall below the $100-per-barrel mark following reports of the US diplomatic push to resolve the Middle East conflict.

Brent Oil Futures June contracts dipped to $93.45 amid easing geopolitical risks.

"Positive geopolitical developments have reflected in a sharp decline in Brent crude to around $98. The US 10-year yield has also declined. Gold has recovered. If this positive development sustains, there is room for a sharp rebound in the market," said Vijayakumar.

India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, and it meets about 80- 90% of its crude oil requirements through imports.

Elevated crude oil prices increase the risk of India's inflated import bill, widen its current account deficit, pressure its fiscal deficit targets, weaken the currency, raise inflation, and trigger foreign capital outflows.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, crude oil accounts for 23% of India’s import bill, and every $10 per barrel rise could widen the oil deficit by $10–12 billion (0.4–0.5% of GDP).

4. Dollar, bond yields decline Easing geopolitical risks and a significant decline in crude oil prices weighed on the US dollar and bond yields. The dollar index declined by nearly 0.40% to near 99, while the benchmark 10-year US bond yield dropped by more than 1% to 4.3%.

A decline in the US dollar and bond yields is generally positive for equities, especially for emerging markets like India, as it increases the prospects of foreign capital inflows into these markets.

5. Market discounting easing macro headwinds The US–Iran conflict had sparked concerns of a potential inflation surge, prompting fears of monetary tightening and a slowdown in economic growth. However, signs that the conflict may be nearing an end have eased worries about its severe impact on India’s macroeconomic outlook.

Experts note that if crude oil prices remain subdued and inflation stays under control, central banks could consider cutting interest rates in the second half of the current year.

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