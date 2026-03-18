Sensex jumps over 2,350 points in 3 sessions— Why is stock market rising despite US-Iran war, elevated crude oil price?

Perplexing market participants, the Indian stock market witnessed healthy buying across segments in intraday trade on Wednesday, 18 March, despite a raging war in the Middle East, elevated crude oil prices, and the rupee's weakness.

The Sensex rose more than 850 points, or over 1%, to an intraday high of 76,929, while the Nifty 50 jumped to the day's high of 23,836, rising over 250 points, or over 1%. The mid and small-cap indices on the BSE rose by up to 2% during the session.

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The Sensex and the Nifty are up for the third consecutive session. Over these three sessions, the 30-share pack has gained more than 2,350 points, or over 3%, while the NSE counterpart has jumped nearly 700 points, or almost 3%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to more than ₹438 lakh crore on Wednesday from nearly ₹430 lakh crore on Friday, increasing investors' wealth by more than ₹8 lakh crore in three consecutive sessions.

Why is the stock market rising? Let's take a look at 5 key factors behind the rise in the stock market today:

1. Short-covering continues The market is witnessing short covering as the steep fall after the US-Israeli forces attacked Iran has brought some relief on the valuation front.

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Many blue-chip stocks, with strong fundamentals and solid growth outlooks, are available at lower prices. Even in mid and small-cap segments, investors are on a spree of bargain hunting, looking for quality players across sectors.

2. The war could be in the final stage The US-Iran war continues, but according to some experts, the market has begun discounting the possibility of an end to the war, given recent developments.

Media reports suggested that the US and Iran may have been in direct contact. Axios reported that the US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reopened a communications channel in recent days.

Trump administration officials on Sunday (local time) indicated that they expected the war with Iran to end within weeks or "sooner".

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"Short covering is happening. The market is looking more towards Iran and what is happening there. There is a growing view that maybe this and next week may be the last part of this war," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

3. Hopes of energy supply normalising soon According to media reports, the Indian government is actively engaged with Iranian authorities for the safe passage of India-bound vessels carrying LPG and crude oil carriers.

Mint reported, quoting sources, that the talks have been "positive," with the passage to be planned in a staggered manner.

"Reports of partial passage of crude are giving participants hope that energy supplies will eventually normalise. Besides, the mean reversion in the index is also playing a role after the sharp decline," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

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4. Oil prices ease slightly Brent Crude prices declined about 3% to come to the $100 per barrel mark. Oil prices have been volatile of late after hitting the $119 per barrel mark last week.

Even though oil prices remain elevated, their decline from the recent peak has offered some relief to market participants and eased concerns over a serious negative impact on India's growth and inflation trajectory.

5. The technical angle The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 23,800 mark on Wednesday, and market experts see the index rising up to 24,000-24,100 driven by short covering.

"For the Nifty, we can expect a best case of 24,000. Maybe it can get extended to 24,100 or 24,150," said Nair.

According to Axis Securities, from a positional perspective, the 24,000–24,150 zone is likely to act as strong resistance, and the 23,000–22,900 range remains a crucial support band that bulls need to defend to maintain market stability.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More ✕ Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade.



He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters.



His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies.



With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments.



He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape.



Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies.



Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.