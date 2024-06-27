Why is Texmaco Infra share price rising? — explained
Texmaco Infra share price has risen around 40% in the last three weeks
Shares of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd have been on an uptrend after ushering in June 2024. Texmaco Infra share price bottomed out at ₹103 apiece on June 4, 2024; since then, the railway stock has been ascending regularly. In this bull trend, Texmaco Infra shares touched a new peak of ₹143.70 per share on NSE, recording around 40 percent rise in the last three weeks. According to stock market experts, Texmaco Infra is expected to benefit from the growing Indian economy, expanding real estate sector, increasing investments in mini hydel power projects, etc. This potential for growth should excite and make potential investors eager about their investment in this small-cap infrastructure sector stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started