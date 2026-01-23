Sensex crashes 800 points; investors lose about ₹6 lakh crore— Why is the Indian stock market falling? Explained

A day after ending with decent gains of about half a per cent, Indian stock market benchmarks resumed their downward march on Friday, January 23, on profit booking amid persisting geopolitical uncertainties, caution ahead of the Union Budget 2026, and mixed Q3 earnings.

The Sensex crashed nearly 800 points, or about 1%, to an intraday low of 81,510, while the Nifty 50, too, plunged 1% to touch 25,043 on the downside.

The sell-off was broad-based and even more intense in the mid and small-cap segments, as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped by up to 2%.

Investors lost about ₹6 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹452.5 lakh crore from ₹458.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Experts highlighted the following five factors behind the fall in the Indian stock market:

1. Persisting geopolitical uncertainties Even as there are clear signs of tensions between the US and Europe over Greenland defusing, market participants are cautious due to the lack of clarity over the so-called "deal" between the US and NATO.

According to news agency Reuters, the US President claimed on Thursday to have secured permanent, total U.S. access to Greenland in a deal with NATO.

On the other hand, details of any agreement were unclear. The Reuters report further added that “Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said he was still in the dark on many aspects.”

The ongoing ambiguity around the US–NATO Greenland deal is keeping market sentiment fragile.

2. Rupee near 92 per dollar As PTI reported, the Indian rupee hit a record low of 91.99 against US dollar in intraday trade on Friday, dealing a strong blow to market sentiment.

Currency weakness has been a key factor behind the sombre mood in the domestic market lately. After a 5% decline last year, the Indian rupee is down more than 2% so far this year.

3. Massive FII selling FIIs' relentless selling of Indian equities is keeping the market down. FIIs have sold off Indian stocks worth over ₹36,500 crore in the cash segment in January so far.

"Since earnings growth is some time away and the FII selling strategy is expected to continue, preempting any healthy rally, the market is heavily net short. FIIs are adding to the short positions on every rally triggered by some positive news," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

4. Caution ahead of the Budget There is also some caution ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as investors expect pro-growth and investor-friendly measures—such as higher capital expenditure on infrastructure, job creation initiatives, and rationalisation of LTCG tax—to accelerate economic growth and facilitate investment.

But, there are speculations that the government may not announce measures to boost consumption, and there is limited scope for capex increase, also due to a high base. A focus on fiscal consolidation may also mean the government's expenditure may remain tight.

"We expect a modest increase in capital expenditure, given the base is already high (at ₹11.2 lakh crore) and capex has grown at a 20%+ CAGR over FY21-FY25. With limited fiscal room, we don’t expect any new measures to accelerate consumption," said Pankaj Pandey, the head of research at ICICI Securities.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)