Why is Vedanta share price skyrocketing? — explained
Vedanta share price is skyriocketing on rising commodity prices, especially aluminium and copper prices, say experts
Vedanta shares: After ushering in the new year 2024, Vedanta share price remained in base-building mode till the middle of March 2024. However, after bottoming out at ₹250 apiece levels in mid-March, Vedanta share price has remained in an uptrend. Vedanta share price ended on Friday at around ₹385 apiece, which means the Vedanta share has risen to the tune of 50 percent since mid-March. Vedanta shares have been touching a 52-week high regularly. In the truncated week gone by, Vedanta share price touched a 52-week high in three out of four sessions. Vedanta shares failed to touch a 52-week high on Tuesday whereas the Indian stock market was closed on Wednesday for Ram Navami.
