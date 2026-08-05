Why is Wall Street ignoring the controversy surrounding Palantir? Expert says 'It's not a referendum on ethics'

Palantir delivered what it described as ‘otherworldly’ second-quarter results on Monday, pushing its shares 12% higher in after-hours trading. The strong performance shows no signs of slowing, despite criticism of the AI and data analytics company for its close ties to the US and Israel during the West Asia conflict.
The company's revenue climbed 93% from about $1 billion a year ago. Palantir reported net income of $1.07 billion, or 41 cents per share, compared to about $329 million, or 13 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. In fact, Palantir’s US government revenue grew 90% year over year to $809 million.
CEO Alex Karp told CNBC, “To my knowledge, no businesses at our scale have even grown half this much”, and added, " The strong growth is going to go on for at least another 18 months.”
Palantir gained fame as a stealthy Silicon Valley startup selling customised data analysis software to the US government and allied military forces.
“Companies respond to ESG pressure for different reasons. Consumer brands often have to protect their reputation because their customers and shareholders expect them to uphold certain standards. But Palantir is fundamentally different,” Pramit Pal, India practice head, Eurasia Group, says when asked whether Palantir's strong earnings suggest reputational and ethical concerns are becoming less important to investors.
It is a defence and intelligence technology company, so working with militaries, including Israel's, is central to its business.
"A defence contractor that refuses to deploy its products in conflict zones would struggle to convince customers of their effectiveness," the political analyst says, adding, “In fact, working with Israel may actually add to its brand.”
Looking at Palantir solely through the prism of Gaza misses the broader nature of its business, he further asserts.
Adding to that, Vikram Shah, Founder & CEO of Vested Finance, says there's also a classification issue people overlook. Most ESG and ethical investment screens are designed to exclude weapons manufacturers. Palantir is a software company by sector classification, not aerospace and defence. “So, software sold to a government and then used in a conflict just doesn't get caught by that reasoning.”
Despite a 93% jump in government revenue, Shah says the geopolitical narrative loses force “once you look at where that growth came from.”
Palantir's biggest growth came from businesses, not governments. US commercial revenue surged 149% to $764 million, while government revenue grew at a slower pace. International government business, in which Israel-related contracts would be recorded, accounted for less than 10% of quarterly revenue.
In other words, the biggest driver of Palantir's strong results was its commercial AI business, not defence-related contracts.
“The stock had already fallen nearly 30% this year due to valuation concerns. When a stock that's been de-rated that hard beats and raises guidance, it moves violently. That's what you saw. It's a positioning story, not a referendum on ethics,” Shah concludes
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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