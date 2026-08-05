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Why is Wall Street ignoring the controversy surrounding Palantir? Expert says 'It's not a referendum on ethics'

Palantir's substantial growth, primarily driven by commercial revenue rather than government contracts, challenges perceptions of its ethical standing. Expert notes the software sits outside typical ESG exclusions

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated5 Aug 2026, 08:57 PM IST
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Palantir's CEO Alex Karp praised the company's performance as 'one of the truly iconic performances in the history of corporate performance or technology'
Palantir's CEO Alex Karp praised the company's performance as 'one of the truly iconic performances in the history of corporate performance or technology'(Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)
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Palantir delivered what it described as ‘otherworldly’ second-quarter results on Monday, pushing its shares 12% higher in after-hours trading. The strong performance shows no signs of slowing, despite criticism of the AI and data analytics company for its close ties to the US and Israel during the West Asia conflict.

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The company's revenue climbed 93% from about $1 billion a year ago. Palantir reported net income of $1.07 billion, or 41 cents per share, compared to about $329 million, or 13 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. In fact, Palantir’s US government revenue grew 90% year over year to $809 million.

CEO Alex Karp told CNBC, “To my knowledge, no businesses at our scale have even grown half this much”, and added, " The strong growth is going to go on for at least another 18 months.”

Also Read | Michael Burry warns of 1987-style crash as AI rally powers Wall Street

Palantir gained fame as a stealthy Silicon Valley startup selling customised data analysis software to the US government and allied military forces.

Why ESG concerns matter less for Palantir

“Companies respond to ESG pressure for different reasons. Consumer brands often have to protect their reputation because their customers and shareholders expect them to uphold certain standards. But Palantir is fundamentally different,” Pramit Pal, India practice head, Eurasia Group, says when asked whether Palantir's strong earnings suggest reputational and ethical concerns are becoming less important to investors.

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It is a defence and intelligence technology company, so working with militaries, including Israel's, is central to its business.

"A defence contractor that refuses to deploy its products in conflict zones would struggle to convince customers of their effectiveness," the political analyst says, adding, “In fact, working with Israel may actually add to its brand.”

Looking at Palantir solely through the prism of Gaza misses the broader nature of its business, he further asserts.

Also Read | Palantir Short Sellers Take $3 Billion Hit After 30% Stock Surge

Adding to that, Vikram Shah, Founder & CEO of Vested Finance, says there's also a classification issue people overlook. Most ESG and ethical investment screens are designed to exclude weapons manufacturers. Palantir is a software company by sector classification, not aerospace and defence. “So, software sold to a government and then used in a conflict just doesn't get caught by that reasoning.”

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Commercial AI, not geopolitics, powered Palantir's rally

Despite a 93% jump in government revenue, Shah says the geopolitical narrative loses force “once you look at where that growth came from.”

Palantir's biggest growth came from businesses, not governments. US commercial revenue surged 149% to $764 million, while government revenue grew at a slower pace. International government business, in which Israel-related contracts would be recorded, accounted for less than 10% of quarterly revenue.

In other words, the biggest driver of Palantir's strong results was its commercial AI business, not defence-related contracts.

“The stock had already fallen nearly 30% this year due to valuation concerns. When a stock that's been de-rated that hard beats and raises guidance, it moves violently. That's what you saw. It's a positioning story, not a referendum on ethics,” Shah concludes

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About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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