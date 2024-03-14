Why is Yes Bank share price skyrocketing today — explained
Yes Bank share price witnessed sharp selling in the last one month, losing to the tune of 40% in this time
Stock market todayYes Bank shares have been in an uptrend since the early morning session. Yes Bank share price today opened flat at ₹20.95 apiece but soon attracted the attention of the Indian stock market bulls. Within a few hours, Yes Bank share price ascended to a new intraday peak of ₹22.75 apiece on NSE, logging an intraday rise of 8.5% during Thursday deals. According to stock market experts, this rise in Yes Bank shares is due to the speculative buzz about the private lender looking out for a new promoter to sell up to 51 percent stake. They said that Yes Bank shares were in an oversold zone as it nosedived around 40 percent from its recent 52-week high of ₹32.85 apiece. So, bottom fishers looking for a fresh position latched on to the banking stock, which fueled Yes Bank share price rally.
