Why it is time to sit out the market rush

When low risk offers low returns, it is true that you need to take higher risk to make higher returns. The shift is necessary, but it is not sufficient. The very definition of high risk is unpredictable outcomes. When we say climbing Mount Everest is high risk, we mean that many climbers will not reach the peak. Many will turn back, a few will fall sick, some will suffer accidents. Similarly, equity returns will always throw up a wide spectrum of losses and failures. Some shares will become multi-baggers, and others will lose 90%.