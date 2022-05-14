Why it’s harder to reduce volatility in a stock portfolio

The investment implication, says Martin Lettau, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and a co-author of the latest study: Since you can’t diversify away today’s greater marketwide volatility, it is something “you just have to live with." We got a taste of that greater volatility this past week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 932 points on Wednesday and then losing even more—1,063 points—on Thursday. If such volatility is too much for some investors to stomach, they will need to reduce their exposure to equities and invest more in asset classes such as bonds.