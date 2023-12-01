Why It’s So Hard to Copy Charlie Munger’s Secret Sauce

Buffett and Munger had an even longer time in the doldrums after perhaps their biggest mistake: not selling Coca-Cola stock when it had a mini-bubble in 1998. Coke briefly traded at 50 times earnings, an insane valuation that should have prompted them to exit their largest position. But a mantra of long-term compounding kept them in. They held on through the bust that inevitably followed the bubble, and the stock took 13 years to get back to its high.