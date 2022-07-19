Why this IT stock has rallied 37% this year versus 27% fall in BSE IT index2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 11:18 AM IST
Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd have jumped about 37% in 2022 (YTD) so far, outperforming the BSE IT index
Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd have jumped about 37% in 2022 (YTD) so far, outperforming the BSE IT index that has declined over 27% during the same period. The IT company’s profit and revenue have climbed on large deals for cloud-based platforms and artificial intelligence used to improve products and customer experience.