Why this IT stock has rallied 37% this year versus 27% fall in BSE IT index

The Tata Group firm's Q1FY23 EBITDA margin at 32.8% (+30 bps QoQ) was a strong beat on analysts' estimates despite wage hike for senior employees during the quarter. The company's management has said that in case of recession and budget cuts, impact on Tata Elxsi is likely to be less than that on the industry because the company operates at competitive rates enabled by its high offshore presence and the critical strategic client projects on which it is working.