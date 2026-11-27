Indian IT stocks came under selling pressure on Friday, November 27, with heavyweight shares such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies declining in early trade. The sell-off dragged the Nifty IT index lower, reversing some of the gains recorded in the previous four trading sessions.

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TCS shares were among the top Nifty IT laggards in early trade on Friday. The stock declined 2.75% to ₹2,567.70 at 9:30 am, compared with its previous closing price. Meanwhile, Infosys shares fell 2.29% to ₹1,155.90 in early trade on Friday. The stock was among the major contributors to the weakness in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro shares declined 2.08% to ₹192.45 at 9:30 am on Friday, reversing some of the gains recorded in the previous session. HCL Technologies shares dropped 2.38% to ₹1,433.70 in early trade on Friday. The stock had surged more than 6% in the previous session, outperforming several of its large-cap IT peers.

The weakness in IT stocks came as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower, with investors booking profits after the recent market rally. The Nifty IT index declined around 1.7% in early trade, snapping its four-session gaining streak.

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“Indian IT stocks are witnessing selling pressure on November 27, with TCS declining around 2.5%, HCL Technologies falling 2% and Infosys losing nearly 1.9% in early trade. The weakness reflects a combination of cautious global technology sentiment, profit-booking and concerns over the sector’s near-term earnings growth,” said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market traded lower, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty struggling to extend their recent bull run amid cautious investor sentiment. Rising crude oil prices and persistent global uncertainties weighed on market sentiment, dragging the Sensex down by over 200 points, while the Nifty slipped below the 25,800 mark.

Why are IT stocks falling today? The immediate trigger for the decline in IT stocks appears to be profit booking after a sharp recovery in the sector. The Nifty IT index had gained nearly 8% over four consecutive sessions, prompting investors to lock in gains. On Thursday, the Nifty IT index had emerged as the top sectoral gainer, rising around 2.3% intraday and crossing the 33,000 mark.

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Besides profit booking, investors remain concerned about the sector's growth outlook. Indian IT companies continue to face cautious discretionary technology spending by clients, delayed deal ramp-ups and pressure on traditional outsourcing businesses.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another key concern for the sector. While AI adoption is creating new opportunities for technology service providers, investors remain uncertain about its impact on traditional outsourcing revenues, pricing models and employee-led billing structures.

“The underlying challenges for Indian IT companies have not changed significantly. Q2 FY27 results indicated subdued revenue growth among large-cap IT companies, as global clients continue to prioritise cost optimisation and delay discretionary technology spending. Additionally, the appreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar is creating pressure on export revenue realisation and operating margins, while AI-led automation is raising concerns about the pricing and volume growth of traditional IT services,” Garg said.

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What should investors do? According to Garg, the current correction could gradually create opportunities for long-term investors, but it is too early to consider every decline a buying opportunity.

Garg further explained that investors should avoid aggressive bottom fishing and accumulate quality companies in a staggered manner, focusing on businesses with strong deal pipelines, healthy cash flows, consistent execution and reasonable valuations.

“Infosys, TCS and HCLTech can remain on the long-term watchlist, but fresh accumulation should ideally follow stabilisation in prices and improvement in revenue-growth visibility. A meaningful recovery in discretionary technology spending and stronger FY28 earnings guidance will be important triggers for a sustained sectoral rebound,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.