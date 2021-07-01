Stock market today: On account of rise in digital spending and better revenue growth expectations, Indian IT stocks are expected to remain in focus among Dalal Street investors. According to stock market experts, Covid-19 pandemic is going to have long-term impact on the global corporate culture and IT clients are expected to invest heavily in digital and cloud transformation — leading to higher revenue growth for IT companies. They advised Indian stock market investors to take long position in Indian IT stocks like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies.

Speaking on the reason for IT stocks remaining in focus Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In the wake of Covid-19, IT clients are expected to increase expenses in digital and cloud transformation. Apart from this, IT services are expected to become dearer in next one to two years, leading to higher revenue generation for the Indian IT companies."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart securities went on to add that such bullish trends are expected to get reflected in Indian IT companies results in the upcoming result season in the form of higher revenue growth expectations and capital allocation. He advised investors to take long position in the IT counters if someone has time-horizon of one year or above. He said that if someone takes positional call in IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro or Tech Mahindra, one can easily expect to get 15-20 per cent annual return on one's investment.

Standing in sync with Avinash Gorakshkar; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Recently, Accenture has improved its capital valuations in its guidance that means Indian IT company's valuation gap with Accenture is going to decrease in coming times that means more Indian IT companies are expected to come closer to the global IT giants like Accenture."

IT stocks to buy today

Asked about one year target of major IT stocks and Nifty IT Ravi Singhal of GCL securities said, "In next one year, Nifty IT may go up to 37,500 levels from current 29,000 mark. In next one year, Infosys share price may go up to ₹2250 per stock level, Wipro share price can touch ₹750 mark, TCS share price target expected is ₹4200, Tech Mahindra share price may scale up to ₹1780 while HCL Technologies share price can hit ₹1370 mark."

Ravi Singh said that out of these five IT shares, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are expected to outperform other IT company shares in next one year due to the 5G rollout.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.