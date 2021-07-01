Why IT stocks are expected to remain in focus — Explained

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart securities went on to add that such bullish trends are expected to get reflected in Indian IT companies results in the upcoming result season in the form of higher revenue growth expectations and capital allocation. He advised investors to take long position in the IT counters if someone has time-horizon of one year or above. He said that if someone takes positional call in IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro or Tech Mahindra, one can easily expect to get 15-20 per cent annual return on one's investment.