Why ITC share price is down today? What's behind the stock plunge? Trigger and data details here

Despite a muted trend in the Indian stock market, ITC shares witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Tuesday. ITC share price today opened upside at ₹261.50 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹267.50 within a few minutes, logging an intraday rise of over 4%. The FMCG stock came under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after its wholly owned subsidiary ITC Infotech, declared to acquire 22.106% share capital of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited on Monday.
ITC informed about the board approval to acquire Happiest Minds Technologies Limited share capital by its subsidiary ITC Infotech Ltd in an exchange filing on Monday, saying, “We have been advised by ITC Infotech India Limited (‘ITC Infotech’), a wholly owned subsidiary, that its Board of Directors at the meeting held today has, inter alia, approved: a] acquisition of 3,36,61,700 equity shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (‘HMTL’), representing 22.106% of its equity share capital (on a fully diluted basis), from HMTL’s promoter / promoter group, Mr. Ashok Soota and Ashok Soota Medical Research LLP, and b] amalgamation of HMTL with and into ITC Infotech.”
The proposed transaction has also been endorsed by the Board of Directors of ITC Limited.
Providing details of the amalgamation, the ITC exchange filing said, “Upon the amalgamation, referred to in (b) above, becoming effective — ITC Infotech shall issue and allot 25 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each of ITC Infotech for every 81 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each held by the shareholders of HMTL (other than ITC Infotech), as on the Record Date.”
The shares of ITC Infotech are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
The aforesaid acquisition and amalgamation are subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Transaction Documents and also receipt of necessary statutory & other approvals, including approvals from the Stock Exchanges, Competition Commission of India, and National Company Law Tribunal.
ITC shares have shed over 7.50% in one month, over 15% in six months, over 25% in YTD, and around 35% in one year.
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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