Why ITC shares are sliding today — explained

Sreeram Ramdas, Analyst at Green Portfolio said, "India is looking to further its compliance with the R component of W.H.O.'s MPOWER plan which stands for Raising taxes for Tobacco. A major chunk of ITC's cash flows come from their tobacco business, but something to keep in mind is that the cigarette business is very sticky, elasticity is low, and tobacco companies are able to pass on the cost to the consumer very easily. In fact, in most cases they are able to round up the increased cost in their price which leads to a slightly improved margin."

