Why Japan’s stock market can keep rising

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index is up 26% so far this year, far better than the S&P 500’s 17% rise. Normally, investors would expect to see these gains diluted in dollar terms by a weakening yen. In past cycles, the Nikkei has typically gotten a boost from yen depreciation, which increases the profits of Japanese exporters. The yen has weakened recently, causing market jitters. But for 2025 as a whole it is still basically flat against the dollar.