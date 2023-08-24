Why Jio Financial Services shares are hitting lower circuit everyday; Deepak Shenoy explains2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Jio Financial Services shares have plunged for the fourth consecutive session Thursday on persistent selling from institutions who have to exit from the stock before it is removed from the indices.
Jio Financial Services share price has been hitting lower circuits of 5% everyday since its listing on the stock exchanges on Monday, August 21. Today again, Jio Financial Services shares were locked at 5% lower circuit at ₹213.45 apiece on the BSE with a market capitalization of ₹1.35 lakh crore.
