JSW Energy share price has delivered around 240 per cent return in the last one year as the energy stock has spurt from ₹48.30 mark (close price on 7th July 2020) to ₹165.20 (JSW Energy share price today at 1:39 PM). If we look at the JSW share price history, the stock has rose around 145 per cent in the last six months while in the last one month it has added around 18 per cent returns into the share holders' portfolio. According to stock market experts, this could happen due to strong fundamentals and technicals of the counter. They said that the company has reported net profit despite dip in sales in fourth quarter. Apart from this, the stock has given breakout at ₹130 and sustained above this level that helped bulls to further pump money in the counter.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting JSW Energy share price rally Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The company has been giving strong quarterly numbers consistently and the major reason for rise in the counter is because of the profit generated by the company despite fall in sales in the last quarter. It has managed to curtail its debt and improve margins, which is also one of the major reasons for rally in JSW Energy stocks. Since, it is in the power infrastructure sector where demand is expected to continue on the higher side, the outlook for the JSW Energy is still positive in long-term. We may witness some profit-booking in upcoming few trade sessions but overall the counter is positive for long-term investors."

Standing in sync with Avinash Gorakshkar's views; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The counter has recently given a breakout at ₹130 and managed to sustain above that level for long that reflects positive bias in the counter in short-term to medium-term. If someone is holding the counter, he or she should hold the counter for the immediate target of ₹180 maintaining stop loss at ₹152 on closing basis."

Asked about the investors who missed the opportunity and want to make fresh buying in the counter Rohit Singre of LKP Securities said, "Fresh buying can be done at current market price for the immediate target of ₹180 maintaining stop loss at ₹152."

